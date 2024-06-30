Foguth Wealth Management LLC. Acquires New Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Foguth Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 74,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,439,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 2.9% of Foguth Wealth Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lantz Financial LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 12,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 22,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.13. The company had a trading volume of 2,382,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,265,885. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $56.78 and a 1-year high of $81.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.62 and its 200-day moving average is $71.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

