Foguth Wealth Management LLC. Invests $332,000 in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Foguth Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Family CFO Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 35,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 834,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,872,000 after purchasing an additional 25,255 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 126,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

VEA traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.42. 9,419,151 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,583,810. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.99 and a 200 day moving average of $48.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.48 and a 12-month high of $51.28.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

