Foguth Wealth Management LLC. Invests $904,000 in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Foguth Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 10,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance
Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $182.01. The stock had a trading volume of 426,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,868. The firm has a market cap of $32.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $182.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.31. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $147.23 and a fifty-two week high of $187.24.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares S&P 500 Value ETF
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Upwork Stock’s Outlook: Numbers Solid Despite Gen-AI Challenges
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.