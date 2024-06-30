Foguth Wealth Management LLC. Makes New Investment in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Foguth Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 3,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 53.3% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 121,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,514,000 after buying an additional 42,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 358.9% during the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 163,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,472,000 after buying an additional 127,887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TLT traded down $1.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.78. 55,119,554 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,682,316. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.42 and a fifty-two week high of $103.25. The firm has a market cap of $46.89 billion, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.46.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.3083 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

