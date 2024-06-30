Foguth Wealth Management LLC. Purchases Shares of 2,899 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Foguth Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 98.5% during the 4th quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $164.28. 4,760,987 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,062,520. The company has a fifty day moving average of $164.71 and a 200-day moving average of $162.04. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $133.34 and a twelve month high of $169.80. The company has a market capitalization of $55.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
