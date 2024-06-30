Foguth Wealth Management LLC. Purchases Shares of 6,393 Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL)

Foguth Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000. Foguth Wealth Management LLC. owned approximately 0.06% of Fidelity Value Factor ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 50,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, PFG Advisors boosted its position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 32,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

FVAL traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.58. The stock had a trading volume of 21,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,878. The stock has a market capitalization of $803.30 million, a P/E ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.13. Fidelity Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $45.57 and a 52 week high of $58.00.

Fidelity Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Value Factor ETF (FVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Value Factor index. The fund follows a fundamentally selected, tier-weighted index of large-cap US stocks. FVAL was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

