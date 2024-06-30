Founders Financial Securities LLC Acquires 520 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,306 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Union Pacific by 211.4% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 80.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded up $2.79 on Friday, hitting $226.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,492,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,420,808. The company has a market capitalization of $138.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.30. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $199.33 and a 1 year high of $258.66.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 44.34%. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $276.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Union Pacific from $248.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $248.00 to $267.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.92.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

