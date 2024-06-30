Founders Financial Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 21,995 Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DFAI. 1900 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1,300.8% in the 4th quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 762,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,834,000 after purchasing an additional 707,933 shares during the last quarter. Monument Group Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $18,291,000. Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $18,098,000. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,374,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 1,992,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,068,000 after purchasing an additional 527,755 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:DFAI traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $29.67. The company had a trading volume of 990,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,642. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $24.83 and a 52 week high of $30.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.38.

About Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

