Founders Financial Securities LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 18.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,999 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foguth Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 68.0% during the first quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the period. Total Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 60,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,435,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV traded down $1.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $249.62. The stock had a trading volume of 765,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,276. The company has a market capitalization of $35.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $242.09 and its 200 day moving average is $233.02. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $187.49 and a 12 month high of $252.53.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

