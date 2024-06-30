Founders Financial Securities LLC Buys 3,863 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,761 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,863 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 701.5% in the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000.

NASDAQ:BNDX traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $48.67. The stock had a trading volume of 2,669,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,878,841. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.30 and a 1 year high of $51.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.89.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.0959 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

