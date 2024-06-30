Founders Financial Securities LLC Decreases Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Founders Financial Securities LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,421 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 1.4% of Founders Financial Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $13,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 130,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,154,000 after acquiring an additional 18,591 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,232,000. Elk River Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625 shares during the period. Bennett Associates Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,903,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

IEFA traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,533,346 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.16. The firm has a market cap of $114.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.