Founders Financial Securities LLC Has $1.28 Million Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 32.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,555 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MCD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,049,310 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $20,473,811,000 after purchasing an additional 599,745 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $2,684,899,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,347,048 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,178,474,000 after purchasing an additional 987,099 shares during the period. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 141,160.9% in the 4th quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 5,613,710 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,664,521,000 after purchasing an additional 5,609,736 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,425,674 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,589,073,000 after purchasing an additional 35,639 shares during the period. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded down $3.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $254.84. 8,958,712 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,556,529. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $245.73 and a 1-year high of $302.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $263.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $279.19. The firm has a market cap of $183.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.01). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 180.74% and a net margin of 33.36%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 56.71%.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $303,750.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,696,517.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total value of $303,750.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,696,517.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total transaction of $220,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,225.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,095 shares of company stock valued at $1,100,625 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $312.00 to $297.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $327.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $315.14.

McDonald's Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

