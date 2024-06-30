Founders Financial Securities LLC Has $467,000 Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 719 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Intuit by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,181 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 449 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 5,873 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,671,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 716 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuit news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.85, for a total transaction of $44,838,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,791,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,060,279,741.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.85, for a total transaction of $44,838,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,791,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,060,279,741.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Scott D. Cook sold 27,309 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $593.16, for a total value of $16,198,606.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,524,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,870,020,221.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 193,937 shares of company stock valued at $113,123,232 in the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuit Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of INTU stock traded up $5.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $657.21. 1,753,982 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,628,761. The firm has a market cap of $183.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.21. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $444.19 and a fifty-two week high of $676.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $618.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $628.16.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.12 by $1.76. Intuit had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.80 EPS. Intuit’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 33.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on INTU. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $680.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $775.00 to $757.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $770.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $683.91.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

