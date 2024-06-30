Founders Financial Securities LLC Has $562,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,755 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VDC. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2,545.7% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 794,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,771,000 after purchasing an additional 764,187 shares in the last quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD now owns 442,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,382,000 after purchasing an additional 6,010 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 98.2% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 187,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,698,000 after acquiring an additional 92,687 shares during the period. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 119,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,837,000 after acquiring an additional 5,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 13.5% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 105,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,283,000 after purchasing an additional 12,543 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VDC traded down $0.94 on Friday, hitting $203.03. 71,768 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,784. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.48. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $172.75 and a 52 week high of $209.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $204.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.88.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

