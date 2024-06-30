Founders Financial Securities LLC Has $647,000 Position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOAT. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 93.8% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.61. 757,756 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.16.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

