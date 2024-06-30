Founders Financial Securities LLC Has $9.87 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,207 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,943 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF accounts for 1.0% of Founders Financial Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Founders Financial Securities LLC owned 0.06% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF worth $9,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSG. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 14.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,135,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419,441 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1,539.2% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 455,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,346,000 after purchasing an additional 427,369 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4,090.0% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 436,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,446,000 after purchasing an additional 426,139 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1,491.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 331,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,476,000 after purchasing an additional 310,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,230,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,129,000 after buying an additional 215,364 shares during the period.

NASDAQ IUSG traded down $0.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $127.48. The stock had a trading volume of 274,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,996. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $90.71 and a 12 month high of $129.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $120.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.26. The company has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.1445 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

