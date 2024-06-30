Founders Financial Securities LLC Invests $996,000 in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,794 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,443,000. TIAA Trust National Association grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 639.3% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 57,636 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $6,971,000 after purchasing an additional 49,840 shares during the last quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 46,468 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $5,620,000 after buying an additional 6,154 shares in the last quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 168,354 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $20,362,000 after buying an additional 26,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 128.0% in the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 10,203 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 5,728 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

EOG stock traded up $1.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $125.87. 4,029,396 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,784,269. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $126.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.42. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.94 and a 52-week high of $139.67.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 30.33%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 28.75%.

In other EOG Resources news, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total transaction of $611,506.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,474 shares in the company, valued at $19,457,792.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total transaction of $611,506.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,457,792.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 2,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total transaction of $349,828.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,206,821.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,512 shares of company stock valued at $2,144,972. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on EOG. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on EOG Resources from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Truist Financial cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $163.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.19.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

