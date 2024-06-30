Founders Financial Securities LLC Lowers Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO)

Founders Financial Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO – Free Report) by 31.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,208 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC owned 0.09% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 504,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,335,000 after acquiring an additional 14,152 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 81,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after buying an additional 3,098 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 247,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,561,000 after buying an additional 27,360 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 60,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $55,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSJO traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.72. 218,172 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,988. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.73. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.32 and a 1 year high of $22.93.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.1102 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2024. BSJO was launched on Sep 14, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.