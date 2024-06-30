Founders Financial Securities LLC Purchases 1,510 Shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,063 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JMBS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $349,710,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 169.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,924,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,222 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 95.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,249,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,386,000 after buying an additional 611,025 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,123,000. Finally, Arvest Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth $24,748,000.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance

JMBS traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $44.65. 206,349 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,620. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.86. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.58 and a fifty-two week high of $46.15.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

