Founders Financial Securities LLC Purchases 4,446 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,885 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,446 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

SCHG traded down $0.77 on Friday, reaching $100.84. 1,254,470 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,403,463. The company has a market cap of $29.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.64. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $69.78 and a one year high of $102.54.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

