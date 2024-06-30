Founders Financial Securities LLC Raises Stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,764 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 84,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 187.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at about $56,000.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYE traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.00. 209,210 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 521,687. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.54. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $41.43 and a 52-week high of $51.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.68.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

