Founders Financial Securities LLC Raises Stock Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of O. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth $506,526,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 3.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,873,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,537,019,000 after buying an additional 4,172,231 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 107.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,951,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $284,288,000 after buying an additional 2,560,597 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 213.3% during the 4th quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 2,171,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GRS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,843,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.35.

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total value of $271,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,317.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.82. The company had a trading volume of 8,379,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,095,532. The stock has a market cap of $45.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.91, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.94. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $45.03 and a 1 year high of $64.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.63 and a 200 day moving average of $54.12.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.87). The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 17.74%. The business’s revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a jul 24 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.263 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous jul 24 dividend of $0.26. This represents a dividend yield of 6%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 291.67%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

