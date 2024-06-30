Founders Financial Securities LLC Reduces Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Founders Financial Securities LLC lowered its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 30.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,063 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Saratoga Research & Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 2,744,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,766,000 after purchasing an additional 437,621 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Unilever by 75.8% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Tevis Investment Management grew its stake in Unilever by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 78,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,949,000 after acquiring an additional 9,755 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Unilever by 14.1% in the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 107,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,370,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 38,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 3,803 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Argus increased their target price on Unilever from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Unilever Price Performance

UL stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.99. 2,487,618 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,202,291. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.67. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $46.16 and a twelve month high of $56.47.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.4556 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Featured Articles

