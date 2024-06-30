Fox Hill Wealth Management Buys 66 Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Fox Hill Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,313 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Fox Hill Wealth Management’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period.

Shares of SMH stock traded up $1.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $260.70. The stock had a trading volume of 7,743,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,199,485. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $136.10 and a 12-month high of $279.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $239.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.59.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

