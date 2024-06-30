Fox Hill Wealth Management Has $281,000 Stock Position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Fox Hill Wealth Management lessened its position in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,605 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. Fox Hill Wealth Management’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 29,873 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 2,895 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,379,614 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,732,051,000 after acquiring an additional 731,163 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 57,318,037 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,836,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568,629 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,348,348 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $183,876,000 after purchasing an additional 628,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 1,689.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 565,339 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,118,000 after purchasing an additional 533,754 shares in the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SU stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.10. The stock had a trading volume of 3,880,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,229,595. The firm has a market cap of $48.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.11. Suncor Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.26 and a twelve month high of $41.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.75.

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.15. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.64 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.19%.

A number of research firms have commented on SU. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Suncor Energy from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Suncor Energy from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised Suncor Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.67.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

