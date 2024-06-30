Fox Hill Wealth Management Purchases 215 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Fox Hill Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,143 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Fox Hill Wealth Management’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilfoyle & Co LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on HD. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $417.00 to $406.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. DA Davidson upgraded Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $352.00 to $395.00 in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Home Depot from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $415.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $378.42.

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE:HD traded up $2.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $344.24. 6,344,192 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,519,389. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $274.26 and a one year high of $396.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $338.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $352.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The company had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total value of $19,332,841.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,503,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

