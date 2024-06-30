Fox Hill Wealth Management Takes Position in CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA)

Fox Hill Wealth Management purchased a new stake in CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 25,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,771,000. CAVA Group makes up approximately 1.2% of Fox Hill Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CAVA. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in CAVA Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in CAVA Group by 190.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in CAVA Group by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in CAVA Group by 197.6% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in CAVA Group by 314.6% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

Get CAVA Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CAVA Group news, Director Ronald M. Shaich sold 1,231,979 shares of CAVA Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.25, for a total transaction of $107,490,167.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brett Schulman sold 66,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total value of $5,984,565.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 904,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,467,910.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald M. Shaich sold 1,231,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.25, for a total value of $107,490,167.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,414,615 shares of company stock worth $124,128,832 in the last three months.

CAVA Group Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE CAVA traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $92.75. The stock had a trading volume of 5,194,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,128,698. The company has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 226.23. CAVA Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.05 and a 1-year high of $97.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.42.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. CAVA Group had a return on equity of 5.18% and a net margin of 3.75%. The firm had revenue of $259.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.02 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on CAVA shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on CAVA Group from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CAVA Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Argus raised CAVA Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on CAVA Group from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on CAVA Group from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CAVA

CAVA Group Profile

(Free Report)

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CAVA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAVA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.