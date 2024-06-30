Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF Announces Dividend of $0.11 (BATS:FLHY)

Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF (BATS:FLHY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.1137 per share on Friday, July 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.

Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.71. 79,433 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.53.

About Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF

The Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF (FLHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is actively managed portfolio of global high-yield corporate debt. The fund seeks high current income, with capital appreciation as a secondary goal. FLHY was launched on May 30, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

