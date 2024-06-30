FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO) Short Interest Update

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,400 shares, an increase of 93.4% from the May 31st total of 45,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 570,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FS Credit Opportunities news, Director Barbara J. Fouss purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.40 per share, with a total value of $38,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,632. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSCO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in FS Credit Opportunities by 14.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,289,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,990,000 after acquiring an additional 166,464 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,520,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,659,000 after purchasing an additional 310,763 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in FS Credit Opportunities by 9.8% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 290,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 25,873 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in FS Credit Opportunities during the third quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in FS Credit Opportunities in the third quarter worth approximately $2,967,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.37% of the company’s stock.

FS Credit Opportunities Stock Performance

FS Credit Opportunities Announces Dividend

FSCO stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.37. The company had a trading volume of 518,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,035. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.23 and a 200 day moving average of $5.93. FS Credit Opportunities has a fifty-two week low of $4.67 and a fifty-two week high of $6.50.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st.

FS Credit Opportunities Company Profile

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

