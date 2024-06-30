FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer & Premium Income ETF – March (XIMR) to Issue Dividend of $0.17 on July 2nd

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer & Premium Income ETF – March (NYSEARCA:XIMR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.173 per share on Tuesday, July 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.
FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer & Premium Income ETF – March Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of NYSEARCA XIMR traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.22. 8,291 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,950. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.03. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer & Premium Income ETF – March has a 1-year low of $30.64 and a 1-year high of $31.25.
About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer & Premium Income ETF – March
