FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer & Premium Income ETF – September (BATS:XISE) to Issue Dividend of $0.18

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer & Premium Income ETF – September (BATS:XISE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.184 per share on Tuesday, July 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.

XISE traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.57. 5,364 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.51 and a 200 day moving average of $30.57.

The FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer & Premium Income ETF – September (XISE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to provide a consistent income stream and a buffer against the first 10% of losses over a one-year period. The actively managed fund holds a package of SPY FLEX options and US Treasurys.

