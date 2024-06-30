Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Fuel Tech in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Get Fuel Tech alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on FTEK

Fuel Tech Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of FTEK stock opened at $1.07 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.12. Fuel Tech has a twelve month low of $0.96 and a twelve month high of $1.35. The stock has a market cap of $32.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.67 and a beta of 4.06.

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73 million. Fuel Tech had a negative return on equity of 1.92% and a negative net margin of 3.41%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fuel Tech will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fuel Tech

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTEK. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Fuel Tech in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fuel Tech by 14.7% in the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 141,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 18,133 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Fuel Tech by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 401,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 119,763 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its stake in Fuel Tech by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 822,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 221,932 shares during the period. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Fuel Tech by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,859,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after buying an additional 120,527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.94% of the company’s stock.

Fuel Tech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. The company operates through Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology segments. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fuel Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuel Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.