FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Issued By William Blair

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) – William Blair boosted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Carnival Co. & in a report released on Tuesday, June 25th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.18 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.98. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Carnival Co. &’s current full-year earnings is $1.19 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Carnival Co. &’s FY2026 earnings at $1.72 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CCL. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

NYSE CCL opened at $18.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 2.57. Carnival Co. & has a twelve month low of $10.84 and a twelve month high of $19.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the first quarter worth $26,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. BNP Paribas bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. 67.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

