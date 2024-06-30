G999 (G999) Trading Down 2.1% Over Last Week

G999 (G999) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 30th. G999 has a market cap of $37.59 million and approximately $1.78 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One G999 coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, G999 has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.15 or 0.00045694 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00008203 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00012966 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00010790 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002324 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00005528 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000121 BTC.

G999 Coin Profile

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official website is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.

Buying and Selling G999

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

