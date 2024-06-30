General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Purchased by Merrion Investment Management Co LLC

Merrion Investment Management Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GE. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,311 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,613,000 after purchasing an additional 6,419 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in General Electric by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 261,187 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,335,000 after acquiring an additional 28,985 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas lifted its position in General Electric by 24,042.9% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 10,140 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 10,098 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 269,783 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,432,000 after acquiring an additional 22,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 225,814 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,821,000 after purchasing an additional 5,997 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on General Electric in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $120.43 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Electric news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total transaction of $7,377,211.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 112,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,391,821.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Electric Price Performance

Shares of GE traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $158.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,641,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,007,353. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. General Electric has a 1-year low of $84.42 and a 1-year high of $170.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.37.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $16.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.25 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 5.05%. General Electric’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Analysts predict that General Electric will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.72%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

