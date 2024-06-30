Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $50.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on GMAB. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Genmab A/S from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Genmab A/S currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.50.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Genmab A/S stock opened at $25.13 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.11. The stock has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.99. Genmab A/S has a 12-month low of $24.94 and a 12-month high of $42.72.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $603.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.23 million. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 30.74% and a return on equity of 18.90%. On average, analysts forecast that Genmab A/S will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genmab A/S

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 4,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Genmab A/S by 137.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 25,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 27,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 315.8% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. 7.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.