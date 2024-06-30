GensoKishi Metaverse One Day Volume Reaches $1.62 Million (MV)

GensoKishi Metaverse (MV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. GensoKishi Metaverse has a market cap of $3.71 million and approximately $1.62 million worth of GensoKishi Metaverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GensoKishi Metaverse token can currently be purchased for $0.0138 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, GensoKishi Metaverse has traded down 18.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

GensoKishi Metaverse Profile

GensoKishi Metaverse was first traded on January 27th, 2022. GensoKishi Metaverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 269,857,700 tokens. GensoKishi Metaverse’s official website is genso.game. GensoKishi Metaverse’s official Twitter account is @genso_meta and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GensoKishi Metaverse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GENSOKISHI Online -META WORLD- is a GameFi of Elemental Knights Online. Anyone can start the game for free, resell the items acquired in the game on the NFT Marketplace, buy the rights and sell costumes made by themselves, and communicate with people from all over the world.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GensoKishi Metaverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GensoKishi Metaverse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GensoKishi Metaverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

