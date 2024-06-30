Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY) CMO Sells $20,071.22 in Stock

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) CMO Gene Foca sold 6,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total value of $20,071.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 424,759 shares in the company, valued at $1,371,971.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Getty Images Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of GETY stock opened at $3.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.66 and its 200-day moving average is $4.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.33 and a beta of 2.09. Getty Images Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.93 and a 52-week high of $7.35.

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $222.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.29 million. Getty Images had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 9.18%. Sell-side analysts predict that Getty Images Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GETY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Getty Images from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Getty Images from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.70 price objective on shares of Getty Images in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Getty Images by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,281 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Getty Images by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 16,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 5,571 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in Getty Images in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Getty Images in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Getty Images in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 45.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Getty Images Company Profile

Getty Images Holdings, Inc offers creative and editorial visual content solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include Getty Images that offers creative and editorial content including stills, music and video which focuses on corporate, agency, and media customers; iStock.com, an e-commerce offering where customers have access to creative stills and video; Unsplash.com, a platform offering free stock photo downloads and paid subscriptions targeted to the high-growth prosumer and semi-professional creator segments; and Unsplash+ that provides access to unique model released content with expanded legal protections.

