Gibson Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Gibson Capital LLC lessened its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 940 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.1% of Gibson Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Gibson Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 320,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,443,000 after buying an additional 51,104 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 3,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 2,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 86.1% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 4,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $106.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,960,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,071,159. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.69. The stock has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.74 and a fifty-two week high of $108.54.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

