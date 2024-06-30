Global Gas Co. (NASDAQ:HGAS) Short Interest Update

Global Gas Co. (NASDAQ:HGAS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a decrease of 60.4% from the May 31st total of 28,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 90,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Global Gas Trading Down 13.0 %

Global Gas stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,835. Global Gas has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $10.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.15.

About Global Gas

Global Gas Corporation produces and supplies industrial gas for private and publicly-funded hydrogen development and carbon recovery projects. The company is based in New York, New York.

