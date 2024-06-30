Global Partner Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:GPACU) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.38

Global Partner Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:GPACU – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.38 and traded as low as $10.83. Global Partner Acquisition Corp II shares last traded at $10.83, with a volume of 285 shares changing hands.

Global Partner Acquisition Corp II Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.18.

Global Partner Acquisition Corp II Company Profile

Global Partner Acquisition Corp II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

