Global Partner Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:GPACU) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.38

Global Partner Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:GPACU – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.38 and traded as low as $10.83. Global Partner Acquisition Corp II shares last traded at $10.83, with a volume of 285 shares changing hands.
Global Partner Acquisition Corp II Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.18.
Global Partner Acquisition Corp II Company Profile
Global Partner Acquisition Corp II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Global Partner Acquisition Corp II
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Upwork Stock’s Outlook: Numbers Solid Despite Gen-AI Challenges
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
Receive News & Ratings for Global Partner Acquisition Corp II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Partner Acquisition Corp II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.