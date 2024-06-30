Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BITS) Short Interest Up 31.3% in June

Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BITS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a growth of 31.3% from the May 31st total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:BITS traded down $1.26 on Friday, reaching $66.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,431. The company has a market cap of $26.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.76 and a beta of 2.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.01. Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $31.74 and a 12-month high of $75.06.

Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be issued a $0.3784 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,382.35%.

About Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF

The Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to capture the long-term growth potential of blockchain companies and bitcoin futures. BITS was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Global X.

