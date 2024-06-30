Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF (NASDAQ:QRMI) Short Interest Down 58.8% in June

Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF (NASDAQ:QRMI – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decline of 58.8% from the May 31st total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QRMI traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.85. 18,424 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,496. The stock has a market cap of $13.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.91 and a 200-day moving average of $17.16. Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $16.49 and a 52 week high of $18.38.

Get Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF alerts:

Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a $0.1701 dividend. This is an increase from Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.11%.

Institutional Trading of Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF

About Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF stock. Triumph Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF ( NASDAQ:QRMI Free Report ) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the quarter. Triumph Capital Management owned about 1.82% of Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

(Get Free Report)

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF (QRMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index that holds NASDAQ 100 stocks while employing an options collar strategy. The fund buys 5% OTM put options and sells ATM covered call options on a monthly basis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.