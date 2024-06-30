Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) Short Interest Down 43.2% in June

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 559,900 shares, a decrease of 43.2% from the May 31st total of 986,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 645,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $22,651,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,844,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 718,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,465,000 after purchasing an additional 60,401 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 219,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,255,000 after purchasing an additional 46,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 411.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 43,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 35,327 shares during the period.

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of BOTZ traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $30.85. 432,774 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 977,269. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 42.68 and a beta of 1.25. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF has a 52-week low of $22.26 and a 52-week high of $33.60.

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF Announces Dividend

About Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.0431 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.

The Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (BOTZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund provides market- cap selected and weighted exposure to companies involved in the development and production of robots or artificial intelligence. BOTZ was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

