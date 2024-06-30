Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD) Shares Sold by Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC

Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report) by 28.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,482 shares during the period. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF accounts for about 0.3% of Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XYLD. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $286,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 724,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,536,000 after acquiring an additional 3,643 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of XYLD stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.43. 727,501 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,817. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 0.44. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 1 year low of $37.49 and a 1 year high of $41.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.23 and a 200 day moving average of $40.12.

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

