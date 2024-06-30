Goldstone Resources (LON:GRL) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.98

Goldstone Resources Limited (LON:GRL – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1.98 ($0.03) and traded as low as GBX 0.65 ($0.01). Goldstone Resources shares last traded at GBX 0.68 ($0.01), with a volume of 1,221,550 shares changing hands.

Goldstone Resources Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £4.43 million, a P/E ratio of -67.50 and a beta of 0.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.28.

About Goldstone Resources

Goldstone Resources Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and mining of gold and associated elements. It holds 100% interest in the Akrokeri project; and 90% interest in the Homase project located in the Akrokeri-Homase Gold Project in Ghana. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.

