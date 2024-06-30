Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 673 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 127.5% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 19,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after buying an additional 11,075 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls grew its position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 54,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,096,000 after purchasing an additional 9,235 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 111.2% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank grew its position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emprise Bank purchased a new stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,094,000.

Get Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:AVUV traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.72. 854,052 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 683,215. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.14. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $73.06 and a 52-week high of $94.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.54.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (AVUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVUV was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.