Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 86.0% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $347,000.

NYSEARCA IBDR traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.82. 370,743 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 446,903. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF has a 12 month low of $23.14 and a 12 month high of $24.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.80.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (IBDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2025 and Jan 1, 2027. IBDR was launched on Sep 13, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

