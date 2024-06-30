Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 8,932 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,932 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for 1.7% of Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.20% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF worth $4,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 260.0% in the 4th quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,354,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,724,000 after buying an additional 2,422,609 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 15,560,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016,884 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 182.4% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,869,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,337 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,576,000. Finally, Great Oak Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,677,000.

Shares of DFEM traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.73. The company had a trading volume of 2,016,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,643. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.83. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $22.28 and a twelve month high of $27.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.47 and its 200-day moving average is $25.43.

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

