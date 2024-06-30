Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Raises Position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,145 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DFUS. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 390.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1,800.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of DFUS stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $58.85. 178,814 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,933. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $44.39 and a 1-year high of $59.52. The stock has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.15.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

